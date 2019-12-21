Dr. Gary Baron, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Baron, OD
Overview
Dr. Gary Baron, OD is an Optometrist in Peoria, AZ.
Dr. Baron works at
Locations
-
1
Nationwide Vision8215 W Bell Rd Ste 122, Peoria, AZ 85382 Directions (480) 360-0980
-
2
Nationwide Vision711 E Bell Rd Ste 2, Phoenix, AZ 85022 Directions (480) 360-0975
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been to many optometrists in Arizona and Dr. Baron is the best. I don’t give out 5 Star reviews to just anyone.
About Dr. Gary Baron, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1962542670
