Dr. Gary Barnard, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barnard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gary Barnard, PHD
Overview
Dr. Gary Barnard, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in San Antonio, TX.
Dr. Barnard works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
ADHD Clinic of San Antonio13535 Jones Maltsberger Rd, San Antonio, TX 78247 Directions
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Barnard?
About Dr. Gary Barnard, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1336211465
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Barnard has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Barnard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barnard works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Barnard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barnard.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barnard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barnard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.