Dr. Gary Baffa, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gary Baffa, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Fullerton, CA.
Dr. Baffa works at
Locations
1
Johanna Rosenthal M.d. Inc.1440 N Harbor Blvd Ste 900, Fullerton, CA 92835 Directions (714) 687-5150
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I started seeing Dr.Baffa through the Pain Program and continued seeing him weekly for a total of two years and a half. He was extremely helpful and professional. My health issues are many and rare. Most Dr's don't even know how to deal with them but Dr. Baffa took the time to learn about my conditions so he could help me with the emotional toll they took on me and my family.
About Dr. Gary Baffa, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1275604001
Dr. Baffa accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baffa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baffa works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Baffa. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baffa.
