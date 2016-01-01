Garrett Freeman, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Garrett Freeman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Garrett Freeman, PA-C
Overview
Garrett Freeman, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Newnan, GA.
Garrett Freeman works at
Locations
-
1
Skin Cancer Specialists, P.C. Newnan2045 Highway 34 E, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (706) 257-4189
-
2
Marietta Office835 Cogburn Ave NW Ste 100, Marietta, GA 30060 Directions (770) 422-5557Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Skin Cancer Specialists & Aesthetic Center1150 BROOKSTONE CENTRE PKWY, Columbus, GA 31904 Directions (706) 257-4189
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Garrett Freeman, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1598846719
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Garrett Freeman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Garrett Freeman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Garrett Freeman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
1489 patients have reviewed Garrett Freeman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Garrett Freeman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Garrett Freeman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Garrett Freeman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.