Garland Batherson, MALLP

Garland Batherson, MALLP

Psychology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Garland Batherson, MALLP is a Psychologist in Brighton, MI. 

Garland Batherson works at Millpound Office Complex in Brighton, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Millpound Office Complex
    822 W Grand River Ave, Brighton, MI 48116 (810) 494-7111
Insurance Accepted
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Apr 11, 2018
    After my divorce, Gary saw all six of my children. That was in 2006. Through the years all of us, myself included, saw Gary through many growing pains and heartaches. I could not have handled single parenthood without him.
    Doreen in Howell — Apr 11, 2018
    About Garland Batherson, MALLP

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376751941
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Detroit
