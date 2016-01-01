See All Nurse Practitioners in Philadelphia, PA
Galyna Vorokhib, CRNP Icon-share Share Profile

Galyna Vorokhib, CRNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Galyna Vorokhib, CRNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Philadelphia, PA. 

Galyna Vorokhib works at Central Square Medical Center - Grant in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Family Medicine Northeast Philadelphia
    9501 Roosevelt Blvd Ste 206, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Bustleton & Veree Medical Practice
    10160 Bustleton Ave Ste C, Philadelphia, PA 19116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
  • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
  • Jefferson Frankford Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Galyna Vorokhib?

Photo: Galyna Vorokhib, CRNP
How would you rate your experience with Galyna Vorokhib, CRNP?
  • Likelihood of recommending Galyna Vorokhib to family and friends

Galyna Vorokhib's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Galyna Vorokhib

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Galyna Vorokhib, CRNP.

About Galyna Vorokhib, CRNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1508403569
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Galyna Vorokhib, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Galyna Vorokhib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Galyna Vorokhib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Galyna Vorokhib works at Central Square Medical Center - Grant in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Galyna Vorokhib’s profile.

Galyna Vorokhib has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Galyna Vorokhib.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Galyna Vorokhib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Galyna Vorokhib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Galyna Vorokhib, CRNP?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.