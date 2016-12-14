Dr. Stringham has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gale Stringham, PHD
Overview
Dr. Gale Stringham, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Orem, UT.
Dr. Stringham works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Addiction & Psychological Services Inc.224 N Orem Blvd, Orem, UT 84057 Directions (801) 222-0603
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stringham?
Dr. Stringham is insightful, helpful and wise. Her extensive education and experiences make her an amazing therapist. I totally recommend her.
About Dr. Gale Stringham, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1760410831
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stringham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stringham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stringham works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Stringham. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stringham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stringham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stringham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.