Dr. Gail Wilson, PHD
Overview
Dr. Gail Wilson, PHD is a Psychologist in New Orleans, LA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1419 Amelia St, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 894-9980
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Miss Dr. Wilson I moved forward in my mental health under her professional care. Professional, compassionate, healthy progress under her care. Sooooo miss you doc.
About Dr. Gail Wilson, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1790814044
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wilson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wilson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wilson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Wilson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wilson.
