Gail Williams, LMHP

Counseling
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Gail Williams, LMHP is a Counselor in Omaha, NE. 

Gail Williams works at Gail F. Williams, LMHP in Omaha, NE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Williams Counseling and Consulting
    8420 W Dodge Rd, Omaha, NE 68114 (402) 201-4333

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Fear of Anger
Grief
Relationship Issues
Separation Anxiety
Stress
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Health Net
    HealthPlus
    Humana
    Medicaid
    Midwest Health Plan
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare
    Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 21, 2021
    I haven’t seen Gail in a while but I went to her a few years ago regularly and she helped me get to a point where I felt comfortable dealing with my own emotions and anxieties enough that I did not need to see her often. I still talk about how much I enjoyed each one of our sessions and if/when I want to go back to therapy she is the only one I will see. She is kind, open-minded, and everything else you need in a therapist.
    Miranda — Mar 21, 2021
    About Gail Williams, LMHP

    Specialties
    Counseling
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1194079442
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    Boys Town
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gail Williams, LMHP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gail Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Gail Williams has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Gail Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gail Williams works at Gail F. Williams, LMHP in Omaha, NE. View the full address on Gail Williams’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Gail Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gail Williams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gail Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gail Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

