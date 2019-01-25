See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in New York, NY
Gail Shafran, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Gail Shafran, FNP

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (2)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Gail Shafran, FNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. 

Gail Shafran works at Center For Women's Health in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nyu Langone Women's Health Center
    207 E 84th St, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (646) 754-3300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Gail Shafran?

    Jan 25, 2019
    I went to Gail Shafran for an annual GYN exam and consultation on an arm implant removal. She was very professional and warm and was able to take me for an appointment the following week for the removal. She was very knowledgeable and I could not havefelt more comfortable through both appointments.
    Amelia in New York, NY — Jan 25, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Gail Shafran, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Gail Shafran, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Gail Shafran to family and friends

    Gail Shafran's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Gail Shafran

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Gail Shafran, FNP.

    About Gail Shafran, FNP

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1174613954
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gail Shafran has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Gail Shafran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gail Shafran works at Center For Women's Health in New York, NY. View the full address on Gail Shafran’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Gail Shafran. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gail Shafran.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gail Shafran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gail Shafran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Gail Shafran, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.