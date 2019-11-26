See All Family Doctors in Emily, MN
Gail Seeker, APRN

Family Medicine
5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Gail Seeker, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Emily, MN. 

Gail Seeker works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Emily Clinic in Emily, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Emily Clinic
    20918 County Road 1, Emily, MN 56447 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Nov 26, 2019
    Gail is the finest health care provider I have ever known. She is extremely knowledgeable, kind and caring yet very professional.
    Karen T — Nov 26, 2019
    About Gail Seeker, APRN

    • Family Medicine
    • English
    • Female
    • 1700112547
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center

