Gail Harper, MA

Counseling
4.5 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Gail Harper, MA is a Counselor in Glendale, AZ. 

Gail Harper works at Glendale Therapy Associates in Glendale AZ in Glendale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Glendale Therapy Associates
    17100 N 67th Ave Ste 400, Glendale, AZ 85308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 938-3323

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Counseling Services
Family Counseling
Marital Counseling
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 13, 2020
    Gail has helped me through 3 different difficult times in my life over the last 15 years - she is truly AMAZING!!! ABSOLUTELY LOVE HER! She totally understands my issues and gets to the heart of the problem quickly and helps ME fix it! I've recommended her to several close friends as she's made such a HUGE difference in my life!
    MichelleM — Nov 13, 2020
    About Gail Harper, MA

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1538271853
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gail Harper, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gail Harper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Gail Harper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Gail Harper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gail Harper works at Glendale Therapy Associates in Glendale AZ in Glendale, AZ. View the full address on Gail Harper’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Gail Harper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gail Harper.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gail Harper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gail Harper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

