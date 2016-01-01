See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Tustin, CA
Overview

Gail Cox, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Tustin, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    17332 Irvine Blvd Ste 234, Tustin, CA 92780 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 600-2191
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Photo: Gail Cox, MA
    About Gail Cox, MA

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English
    • 1043398373
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gail Cox accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Gail Cox has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gail Cox has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Gail Cox.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gail Cox, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gail Cox appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

