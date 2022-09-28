Gail Beaver, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gail Beaver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Gail Beaver, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Gail Beaver, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in San Antonio, TX.
Gail Beaver works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Beaver Medical Group7541 US Highway 87 E Ste 1, San Antonio, TX 78263 Directions (210) 648-9900
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Gail Beaver?
My husband and myself have been patients of Gail Beaver over 20 years. She and her office staff have ALWAYS given us top notch health care. If she can’t fix it she will send you to a specialist that can . I’ve never regretted any of the refereed physicians she has sent us to. We barely get seated in the waiting room before we get called back . It’s rare when there is more than a 5 min wait . I tell everyone about Beaver Medical Clinic and the quality of care they will receive.
About Gail Beaver, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1689665887
Frequently Asked Questions
Gail Beaver has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Gail Beaver accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gail Beaver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Gail Beaver works at
17 patients have reviewed Gail Beaver. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gail Beaver.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gail Beaver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gail Beaver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.