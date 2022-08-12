Gael Macleod has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Gael Macleod, LMHC
Gael Macleod, LMHC is a Counselor in Tampa, FL.
Locations
Soaring Crane Acupuncture and Herbal Medicine LLC3715 W Horatio St, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 288-8010
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Gael has helped my family along with myself. She is professional & very easy to speak with. I never have any issues with making an appointment. Gael's staff is professional & very caring, I would highly recommend Gael. Thank you for all your help, I really appreciate it!
About Gael Macleod, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1306194568
Gael Macleod accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gael Macleod has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Gael Macleod. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gael Macleod.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gael Macleod, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gael Macleod appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.