See All Family Doctors in Monroe, NC
Gabrielle Peters, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Gabrielle Peters, PA-C

Family Medicine
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Gabrielle Peters, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Monroe, NC. 

Gabrielle Peters works at Novant Health Southern Piedmont Primary Care - Monroe in Monroe, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Southern Piedmont Primary Care - Monroe
    1995 Wellness Blvd Ste 110 Bldg B, Monroe, NC 28110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2927
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Gabrielle Peters?

    Oct 01, 2022
    My experience with Mrs. Peters was great. She is very knowledgeable. She spent so much time going over my issues. I felt heard and understood. She actually fixed my blood pressure. I am grateful.
    Alexander T — Oct 01, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Gabrielle Peters, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Gabrielle Peters, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Gabrielle Peters to family and friends

    Gabrielle Peters' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Gabrielle Peters

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Gabrielle Peters, PA-C.

    About Gabrielle Peters, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1639545577
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gabrielle Peters, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gabrielle Peters is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Gabrielle Peters has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Gabrielle Peters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gabrielle Peters works at Novant Health Southern Piedmont Primary Care - Monroe in Monroe, NC. View the full address on Gabrielle Peters’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Gabrielle Peters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gabrielle Peters.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gabrielle Peters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gabrielle Peters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.