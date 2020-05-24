Gabrielle Hackett is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gabrielle Hackett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Gabrielle Hackett
Overview
Gabrielle Hackett is a Psychologist in Ft Lauderdale, FL.
Gabrielle Hackett works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gabrielle P. Hackett PsyD1975 E Sunrise Blvd Ste 533, Ft Lauderdale, FL 33304 Directions (954) 232-7092
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Gabrielle Hackett?
Dr Hackett is sincere, kind, patient and very knowledgeable! She offers great insights and thought-provoking questions that enable you to grow and progress. Even if I don't agree at first with what she says, I've realized she not only knows what best helps, but her advice comes from a truly empathic place!
About Gabrielle Hackett
- Psychology
- English
- 1407200645
Frequently Asked Questions
Gabrielle Hackett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Gabrielle Hackett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gabrielle Hackett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Gabrielle Hackett works at
6 patients have reviewed Gabrielle Hackett. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gabrielle Hackett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gabrielle Hackett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gabrielle Hackett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.