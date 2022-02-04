See All Registered Nurses in Enumclaw, WA
Gabrielle Coelho, CNM Icon-share Share Profile

Gabrielle Coelho, CNM

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Gabrielle Coelho, CNM is a Registered Nurse in Enumclaw, WA. 

Gabrielle Coelho works at Franciscan Digestive Care Associates - Enumclaw in Enumclaw, WA with other offices in Bonney Lake, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Specialty Clinic - Enumclaw
    1818 Cole St, Enumclaw, WA 98022 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 802-5760
  2. 2
    Franciscan Specialty Clinic
    9230 Sky Island Dr E Fl 3, Bonney Lake, WA 98391 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (360) 802-5760

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Gabrielle Coelho?

Feb 04, 2022
Gabrielle Coelho just delivered my 4th baby in December. She really helped ease my fears from previous pregnancies and really gave me the birth I’ve always dreamed of. She always listened intently to every question and concern I had. She is so relaxed, calm, and most of all supportive throughout the whole process. I’m so thankful for her and her amazing staff and nurses. St. Elizabeth was also a wonderful place to deliver!
Raegan — Feb 04, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Gabrielle Coelho, CNM
How would you rate your experience with Gabrielle Coelho, CNM?
  • Likelihood of recommending Gabrielle Coelho to family and friends

Gabrielle Coelho's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Gabrielle Coelho

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Gabrielle Coelho, CNM.

About Gabrielle Coelho, CNM

Specialties
  • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1699203406
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Gabrielle Coelho, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gabrielle Coelho is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Gabrielle Coelho has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Gabrielle Coelho has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Gabrielle Coelho. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gabrielle Coelho.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gabrielle Coelho, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gabrielle Coelho appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Gabrielle Coelho, CNM?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.