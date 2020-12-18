See All Nurse Practitioners in Louisville, KY
Gabrielle Caniglia, PMHNP-BC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4 (4)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Gabrielle Caniglia, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Gabrielle Caniglia works at Mdb Psychiatric Services LLC in Louisville, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Mdb Psychiatric Services LLC
    714 Lyndon Ln Ste 6, Louisville, KY 40222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 326-8600
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    
    About Gabrielle Caniglia, PMHNP-BC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1477006856
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Gabrielle Caniglia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Gabrielle Caniglia works at Mdb Psychiatric Services LLC in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Gabrielle Caniglia’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Gabrielle Caniglia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gabrielle Caniglia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gabrielle Caniglia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gabrielle Caniglia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

