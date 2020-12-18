Gabrielle Caniglia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Gabrielle Caniglia, PMHNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Gabrielle Caniglia, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Gabrielle Caniglia works at
Locations
Mdb Psychiatric Services LLC714 Lyndon Ln Ste 6, Louisville, KY 40222 Directions (502) 326-8600
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Wish I could give more than five stars. Very patient and kind. Appointment times vary and works with any schedule. Has definitely helped me with depression and anxiety. I would definitely refer anyone to family or friends. She has helped me more than she will ever know!
About Gabrielle Caniglia, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1477006856
Gabrielle Caniglia accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gabrielle Caniglia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Gabrielle Caniglia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Gabrielle Caniglia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gabrielle Caniglia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gabrielle Caniglia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.