Gabrielle Bates, PA

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Overview

Gabrielle Bates, PA is a Physician Assistant in Indianapolis, IN. 

Gabrielle Bates works at IU Health Physicians Internal Medicine in Indianapolis, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Iu Health Physicians Urology (washington Street)
    9650 E Washington St Ste 100, Indianapolis, IN 46229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 890-5500
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 26, 2022
    *If you're a little weird because you've gone to doctors and left wondering if they think you're nuts, and then start wondering if you are nuts, see this practitioner. She will treat you like you're a normal person. *Preceding the appointment with Gabrielle Bates I went to the ER and the attending physician dismissed me even after finding some abnormalities in my scans. That kind of broke my heart that someone could see something was wrong and still treat me as if there was no reason for me to be in pain. *Honestly, I am at the point in which I'm so nervous about being dismissed that I act weird in the doctor's office. On this day I think I acted pretty weird, but it didn't phase her. The entire staff was validating throughout the visit. *She worked with me to plan my care. It was a really good experience to be treated like my pain was being caused by a real problem and not something abstract or made up. 11/10 recommend.
    Lisa S. — Apr 26, 2022
    Photo: Gabrielle Bates, PA
    About Gabrielle Bates, PA

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780197673
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

