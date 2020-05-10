Gabriella Harrison accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gabriella Harrison
Overview
Gabriella Harrison is a Clinical Psychologist in Garden City, NY.
Gabriella Harrison works at
Locations
-
1
Nassau Psychiatric Services PC601 Franklin Ave Ste 120, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 280-9030
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Gabriella is a great psychologist with well rounded skill in CBT and problem solving . I went to her for anxiety and found her to be very efficient in helping me manage my anxiety symptoms as well as teaching me skills to manage complex life issues .
About Gabriella Harrison
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1043767809
