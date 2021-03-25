Gabriele Waits, MFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gabriele Waits is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Gabriele Waits, MFT
Gabriele Waits, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Las Vegas, NV.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 2840 E Flamingo Rd Ste B, Las Vegas, NV 89121 Directions (702) 204-8105
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Culinary Health Fund
- Teachers Health Trust
- Tricare
Gabriele is a very caring therapist who listens well, and was most helpful to me with issues of depression and grief. I highly recommend her !!
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, German
- 1760435697
