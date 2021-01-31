See All Clinical Psychologists in Oakland, CA
Dr. Gabriele Goodman, PHD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Gabriele Goodman, PHD

Clinical Psychology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Gabriele Goodman, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Oakland, CA. 

Dr. Goodman works at Balance by the Bay Therapy in Oakland, CA with other offices in Walnut Creek, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Balance by the Bay Therapy
    445 Bellevue Ave Ste 201, Oakland, CA 94610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 891-9430
    Monday
    11:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    2:30pm - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    2:30pm - 6:00pm
  2. 2
    Lisa Kaplan Mft Inc.
    43 Quail Ct Ste 111, Walnut Creek, CA 94596 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 954-1618
    Monday
    11:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    11:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    11:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    12:00pm - 6:00pm
    Saturday
    2:30pm - 6:00pm
    Sunday
    2:30pm - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Behavior Modification
Anxiety
Anxiety Attack
Behavior Modification

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Behavior Modification Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Goodman?

Jan 31, 2021
When I lost my husband to Brain Tumor Cancer, my entire life changed. As I maneuvered my new path without my soulmate, it was apparent I was not ready for the difficulty of the trail. Eventually, it took a toll on me Mentally, Physically, Emotionally, and Spiritually. Like many people, I began an intensive search for an authentic, no BS therapist, that could help me find the tools and resources to incorporate into my life. Dr. Gabriele has been a gift from God for me. She is honest, compassionate, and present during our time together. She has allowed me to bring my Empowerment forward and find my inner strength again. If I had to do it over again, I should have started with Dr. Gabriele in the beginning of my Grief journey. My unsolicited advice, call her, and remember it is a partnership. She cannot help if you do not show up! Do it even if you are scared. You owe this gift of love to yourself
Trish — Jan 31, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Gabriele Goodman, PHD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gabriele Goodman, PHD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Goodman to family and friends

Dr. Goodman's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Goodman

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gabriele Goodman, PHD.

About Dr. Gabriele Goodman, PHD

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Indonesian
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1457878803
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Internship
  • Highland Hosp
Internship

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Gabriele Goodman, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goodman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Goodman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Goodman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goodman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goodman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goodman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Gabriele Goodman, PHD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.