Gabriela Maldonado, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gabriela Maldonado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Gabriela Maldonado, LPC
Overview
Gabriela Maldonado, LPC is a Counselor in Mcallen, TX.
Gabriela Maldonado works at
Locations
-
1
Main Office813 N Main St Ste 317, Mcallen, TX 78501 Directions (956) 624-1024
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Medicaid
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Gabriela Maldonado?
About Gabriela Maldonado, LPC
- Counseling
- English, Spanish
- 1154627990
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Pan American
Frequently Asked Questions
Gabriela Maldonado has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Gabriela Maldonado accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Gabriela Maldonado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Gabriela Maldonado works at
Gabriela Maldonado speaks Spanish.
Gabriela Maldonado has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Gabriela Maldonado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Gabriela Maldonado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Gabriela Maldonado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.