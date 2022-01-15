Gabriela Botero, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Gabriela Botero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Gabriela Botero, PA-C
Overview
Gabriela Botero, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 7 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY.
Gabriela Botero works at
Locations
Associated Family Physicians of Boca Raton, P.L.9910 Sandalfoot Blvd Ste 1, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 883-3030Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pmSaturday8:30am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Florida Blue
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
She is the best doctor ever
About Gabriela Botero, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- 7 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356702930
Education & Certifications
- BARRY UNIVERSITY
- Florida Atlantic University
