Overview

Gabriela Botero, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 7 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY.



Gabriela Botero works at Associated Family Physicians of Boca Raton, P.L. in Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.