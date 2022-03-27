Overview

Dr. G Elden Blair, OD is an Optometrist in Show Low, AZ. They graduated from ILLINOIS COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.



Dr. Blair works at Barnet Dulaney Perkins Eye Center - Show Low in Show Low, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.