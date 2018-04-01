See All Psychotherapists in Austin, TX
Overview

Funmilola Adelokiki, PMHNP is a Psychotherapist in Austin, TX. 

Funmilola Adelokiki works at Grow Therapy in Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Grow Therapy
    9442 N Capital of Texas Hwy Ste 500, Austin, TX 78759 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (786) 244-2403
    Monday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 8:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar I Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar II Disorder Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Generalized Anxiety Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Social Phobia Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 01, 2018
    I saw Ms. Funmilola Adelokiki at Kingshaven and I was really glad with the service I received. Usually for people like us who depend on Medicare/Medicaid we don't get treated fairly sometimes because we do not have private insurance, however Ms.Funmilola proved me wrong and was exceptional. She was knowledgeable, respectful, an advocate for us patient and a great educator. We need more Nurses/Nurse Practitioners like her. I will recommend her to my loved one if need be.
    Christine in houston, TX — Apr 01, 2018
    About Funmilola Adelokiki, PMHNP

    • Psychotherapy
    • English
    • 1447787551
    Frequently Asked Questions

