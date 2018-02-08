See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Tacoma, WA
Fujio McPherson, ARNP

Internal Medicine
5 (2)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Fujio McPherson, ARNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tacoma, WA. 

Fujio McPherson works at Madigan Army Medical Center in Tacoma, WA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Madigan Army Medical Center
    9040 Jackson Ave, Tacoma, WA 98431 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (253) 968-2252
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Feb 08, 2018
Seldom have I met a physician more empathetic, professional, kind, and truly interested in healing his patients. He is willing to spend time with you, explaining how different modalities might work for you, and allowing you to make that decision. His approach is all encompassing. He focuses on you as a whole being, with emotions and desires, not just a single body part. I HIGHLY recommend him to my family and friends.
— Feb 08, 2018
About Fujio McPherson, ARNP

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1760455760
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Fujio McPherson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Fujio McPherson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Fujio McPherson works at Madigan Army Medical Center in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Fujio McPherson’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Fujio McPherson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Fujio McPherson.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Fujio McPherson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Fujio McPherson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

