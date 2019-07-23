Dr. Fu Woon, PHD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Woon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Fu Woon, PHD
Dr. Fu Woon, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Austin, TX.
Seton Brain & Spine Institute Neurology1600 W 38th St Ste 308, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 324-3540
I went to Dr. Woon for testing to help determine the extent of memory loss I was experiencing. He was very patient and kind, and the test results showed that I was an intelligent person with moderate loss of short-term memory - Not as bad as I had feared. I wasn't his job to determine the cause of the memory issues, but to diagnose the extent and type of loss for my neurologist. I would definitely go to Dr. Woon again for future evaluation if needed.
- Neuropsychology
- English
- 1902156755
