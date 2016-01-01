Fruma Rubin, APN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Fruma Rubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Fruma Rubin, APN
Overview
Fruma Rubin, APN is a Pediatrics Specialist in Manalapan, NJ.
Fruma Rubin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
West Park Pediatrics219 Taylors Mills Rd, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Directions (732) 353-1804
-
2
Ocean Obstetric and Gynecologic Associates804 W Park Ave # B, Ocean, NJ 07712 Directions (732) 353-1799
-
3
West Park Pediatrics921 E County Line Rd Ste 2A, Lakewood, NJ 08701 Directions (732) 353-1802
Hospital Affiliations
- Monmouth Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Fruma Rubin?
About Fruma Rubin, APN
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1316469216
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Fruma Rubin using Healthline FindCare.
Fruma Rubin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Fruma Rubin works at
Fruma Rubin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Fruma Rubin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Fruma Rubin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Fruma Rubin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.