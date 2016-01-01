See All Audiology Technology in Tarzana, CA
Friedel Cunningham, AUD

Audiology
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Friedel Cunningham, AUD is an Audiology in Tarzana, CA. They graduated from St. Georges's University School Of Medicine (Basic Medical Sciences 2 1/2 Years).

Friedel Cunningham works at Hearing Solutions/Tarzana Audiology in Tarzana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hearing Solutions/Tarzana Audiology
    18401 Burbank Blvd Ste 106, Tarzana, CA 91356 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 341-5407

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adult Hearing Loss Rehabilitation
Auditory Processing Disorders
Balance Disorders
Adult Hearing Loss Rehabilitation
Auditory Processing Disorders
Balance Disorders

Adult Hearing Loss Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Auditory Processing Disorders Chevron Icon
Balance Disorders Chevron Icon
Balance Testing Chevron Icon
Benign Positional Vertigo Chevron Icon
Conductive Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Disorders Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Sensorineural Deafness Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vestibular Testing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Medicaid
    • Medicaid of California
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Friedel Cunningham, AUD

    • Audiology
    • English, American Sign Language and Spanish
    • 1760491021
    Education & Certifications

    • Primary Children's Hospital Salt Lake City, Utah
    • St. Georges's University School Of Medicine (Basic Medical Sciences 2 1/2 Years)
    • California State University Los Angeles
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Friedel Cunningham, AUD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Friedel Cunningham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Friedel Cunningham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Friedel Cunningham works at Hearing Solutions/Tarzana Audiology in Tarzana, CA. View the full address on Friedel Cunningham’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Friedel Cunningham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Friedel Cunningham.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Friedel Cunningham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Friedel Cunningham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

