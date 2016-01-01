See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Southgate, MI
Fredy Masongsong, FNP

Internal Medicine
Accepting new patients
Fredy Masongsong, FNP is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southgate, MI. They graduated from South University - Novi Campus.

Fredy Masongsong works at Oak Street Health Southgate in Southgate, MI. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Oak Street Health Southgate
    13667 Eureka Rd, Southgate, MI 48195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 346-7307

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1972951200
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Medical Education
  • South University - Novi Campus
