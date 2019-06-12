Dr. Penzel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frederick Penzel, PHD
Overview
Dr. Frederick Penzel, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Huntington, NY.
Dr. Penzel works at
Locations
Barbara A. Romano Ph.d. Psychologist P.c.755 New York Ave Ste 200, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 351-1729
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fred Penzel is amazing. Very smart and compassionate. If anyone is suffering from OCD, please contact him and get an appointment. Very few practitioners understand how to treat this condition. Dr. Penzel can help you get your life back and laugh again.
About Dr. Frederick Penzel, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1124180161
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Penzel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Penzel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penzel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Penzel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Penzel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.