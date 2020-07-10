Dr. Frederick Frost, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frost is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Frost, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frederick Frost, OD is an Optometrist in Zanesville, OH.
Dr. Frost works at
Locations
-
1
Mobile Optometry LLC975 LINDEN AVE, Zanesville, OH 43701 Directions (740) 453-3785Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- National Vision Administrators, LLC
- Spectera
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frost?
Dr. Frost is amazing. He sincerely cares about his patients. My vision has never been better. I have been so impressed with the care that I have received that my entire family is switching to Dr. Frost.
About Dr. Frederick Frost, OD
- Optometry
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1609915578
Education & Certifications
- Ohio State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frost has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frost accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frost has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frost works at
Dr. Frost speaks Persian and Spanish.
Dr. Frost has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frost.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frost, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frost appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.