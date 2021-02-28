Dr. Covan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frederick Covan, PHD
Overview
Dr. Frederick Covan, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Key West, FL.
Locations
- 1 1901 Fogarty Ave Ste 2, Key West, FL 33040 Directions (305) 294-7522
Ratings & Reviews
Fred Covan changed the trajectory of my life in one session. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Frederick Covan, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1427262955
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Covan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Covan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Covan.
