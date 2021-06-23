Dr. Frederick Casper, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frederick Casper, DC
Dr. Frederick Casper, DC is a Chiropractor in Arlington, TX.
Casper Sport Chiropractic & Spine701 Highlander Blvd Ste 150, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (817) 375-0235Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Casper is far and away the best chiropractor I've ever visited! That said, he is the only chiropractor I've ever visited, because once you find a guy this talented, knowledgeable, compassionate and effective--why go elsewhere? I frankly never thought chiropractors could do much to help people, and then I experienced a leaky disc in my neck which caused unbearable pain. After consulting surgeons and almost undergoing surgery, a family member urged me to see Dr. Casper before undergoing a surgery that is painful, might result in a follow-up surgery, and might not solve my problem. Doubtful but interested, I saw Dr. Casper and he very quickly relieved my pain and eventually all the pain subsided with compression therapy. No one in my area (Tyler, Tx) knew anything about compression therapy--so yes I drove back and forth from Tyler to Arlington just to see Dr. Casper. Well worth it!! No surgery needed, and no pain. I can't adequately express how fortunate I feel.
About Dr. Frederick Casper, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
Dr. Casper has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casper accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Casper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casper.
