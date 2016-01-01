See All Counselors in Corpus Christi, TX
Dr. Frederick Capps, PHD is a Counselor in Corpus Christi, TX. 

Dr. Capps works at Capps & Turner, PLLC dba/A NEW DIRECTION in Corpus Christi, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Capps & Turner
    5866 S Staples St Ste 330, Corpus Christi, TX 78413 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (361) 857-6653

Addiction
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services
Addiction
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Addiction Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Grief
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Relaxation Therapy Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stress
Stress Management Chevron Icon
Substance Abuse Chevron Icon

About Dr. Frederick Capps, PHD

Specialties
  • Counseling
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1548345671
Education & Certifications

Undergraduate School
  • Corpus Christi State University
