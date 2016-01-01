Dr. Rose has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frederic Rose, OD
Overview
Dr. Frederic Rose, OD is an Optometrist in Haverhill, MA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 59 Washington St Unit 1B, Haverhill, MA 01832 Directions (978) 374-0386
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Frederic Rose, OD
- Optometry
- English, Spanish
- 1205817137
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rose accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rose speaks Spanish.
Dr. Rose has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rose.
