Dr. Fred Theye, PHD
Overview
Dr. Fred Theye, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Stuart, FL.
Dr. Theye works at
Locations
Laura Armstrong and Associates LLC850 Nw Federal Hwy, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 260-5368
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He was great! Very qualified, personable and very professional. His staff that performed the testing was also great! I would highly recommend Dr. Theye anytime.
About Dr. Fred Theye, PHD
- Neuropsychology
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Theye has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Theye accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Theye has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Theye works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Theye. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Theye.
