Fred Savenelli has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Fred Savenelli, LPC
Overview
Fred Savenelli, LPC is a Counselor in Danbury, CT.
Fred Savenelli works at
Locations
Family Study Center Inc.57 North St Ste 419, Danbury, CT 06810 Directions (203) 778-3838
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I took my son to see Fred Savenelli and I thought he was thorough, courteous and made my son feel comfortable with discussing the issues at hand. He didn't make snap judgement and asked just the right questions to get to the root of who my son is. I also respected that I was more of a bystander for the first visit and he made my son responsible for his own answers. As of our first visit, I think he was excellent.
About Fred Savenelli, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1710015797
Fred Savenelli works at
