Fred Hampton, LCSW

Counseling
5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Fred Hampton, LCSW is a Counselor in Louisville, KY. 

Fred Hampton works at Robert H Stewart MD/Assocs in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robert H Stewart MD/Assocs
    7906 New La Grange Rd, Louisville, KY 40222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 777-1314

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Fred Hampton, LCSW

Specialties
  • Counseling
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1710049879
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Fred Hampton, LCSW is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Fred Hampton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Fred Hampton has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Fred Hampton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Fred Hampton works at Robert H Stewart MD/Assocs in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Fred Hampton’s profile.

8 patients have reviewed Fred Hampton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Fred Hampton.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Fred Hampton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Fred Hampton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

