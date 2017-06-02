See All Counselors in Colorado Springs, CO
Fred Dearborn, LPC

Counseling
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Fred Dearborn, LPC is a Counselor in Colorado Springs, CO. 

Fred Dearborn works at Jennifer L. Beyer, LCSW, Inc. in Colorado Springs, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jennifer L. Beyer, LCSW, Inc.
    723 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80903 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 660-1613
  2. 2
    617 N 17th St Ste 201, Colorado Springs, CO 80904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (719) 330-5733

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Counseling Services
Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT)
Anxiety
Counseling Services
Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT)

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Emotional Freedom Technique (EFT) Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Hypnosis (Medical Hypnotherapy) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Fred Dearborn, LPC

Specialties
  • Counseling
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1235318593
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Fred Dearborn, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Fred Dearborn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Fred Dearborn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Fred Dearborn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Fred Dearborn works at Jennifer L. Beyer, LCSW, Inc. in Colorado Springs, CO. View the full address on Fred Dearborn’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Fred Dearborn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Fred Dearborn.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Fred Dearborn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Fred Dearborn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

