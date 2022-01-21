See All Psychologists in Worcester, MA
Fred D'Angelo, LMHC

Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
5 (22)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Fred D'Angelo, LMHC is a Cognitive & Behavioral Psychologist in Worcester, MA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    111 Elm St Ste 102, Worcester, MA 01609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 756-3750

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Addiction
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Addiction Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Adolescent Depression Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Anxiety Attack Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Counseling Services Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Depressive Episode Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Grief Therapy Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Network Health
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Scott — Jan 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Fred D'Angelo, LMHC
    About Fred D'Angelo, LMHC

    • Cognitive & Behavioral Psychology
    Specialties
    • English
    • 1801975057
    Education & Certifications

    • Assumption College Ba and Ma
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Fred D'Angelo, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Fred D'Angelo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Fred D'Angelo has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Fred D'Angelo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Fred D'Angelo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Fred D'Angelo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Fred D'Angelo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Fred D'Angelo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

