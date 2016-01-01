See All Physicians Assistants in Sacramento, CA
Physician Assistant (PA)
1 (2)
Overview

Franklin Cline Jr, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Sacramento, CA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy San Juan Medical Center
These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy San Juan Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    440 Howe Ave, Sacramento, CA 95825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 599-6471

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

1.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(0)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Franklin Cline Jr, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1720020704
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Franklin Cline Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Franklin Cline Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Franklin Cline Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Franklin Cline Jr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Franklin Cline Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Franklin Cline Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

