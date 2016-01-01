Franklin Cline Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Franklin Cline Jr, PA-C
Overview
Franklin Cline Jr, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Sacramento, CA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 440 Howe Ave, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 599-6471
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Franklin Cline Jr?
About Franklin Cline Jr, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1720020704
Frequently Asked Questions
Franklin Cline Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Franklin Cline Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Franklin Cline Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Franklin Cline Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Franklin Cline Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.