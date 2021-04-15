See All Physicians Assistants in Chattanooga, TN
Franklin Baker, PA is a Physician Assistant in Chattanooga, TN. 

Franklin Baker works at CHI Memorial Integrative Medicine Associates in Chattanooga, TN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    CHI Memorial Integrative Medicine Associates
    320 E Main St Ste 200, Chattanooga, TN 37408 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Allergic Disorders
Abscess Incision and Drainage
Acne
Allergic Disorders

Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Diseases Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Mole Removal Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Physical Examination Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Skin Biopsy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Wart Removal Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 17 ratings
Patient Ratings (17)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Franklin Baker, PA

  • Physician Assistant (PA)
  • English
  • Male
  • 1740439462
Education & Certifications

  • University of Cincinnati
Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga

Franklin Baker, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Franklin Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Franklin Baker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Franklin Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Franklin Baker works at CHI Memorial Integrative Medicine Associates in Chattanooga, TN. View the full address on Franklin Baker’s profile.

17 patients have reviewed Franklin Baker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Franklin Baker.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Franklin Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Franklin Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

