Franklin Akioyame has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Franklin Akioyame, APN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Franklin Akioyame, APN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Locations
- 1 4903 Vegas Dr Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89108 Directions (702) 998-1200
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
About Franklin Akioyame, APN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1982863882
Frequently Asked Questions
