Dr. Frankie Preston, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Preston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frankie Preston, PSY.D
Overview
Dr. Frankie Preston, PSY.D is a Psychologist in Huntsville, AL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 7734 Madison 124 Blvd # A, Huntsville, AL 35806 Directions (256) 534-7107
- 2 7734 Madison Blvd # 124A, Huntsville, AL 35806 Directions (256) 534-7107
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Preston?
He is very intelligent and my test results were very accurate. He explains every detail and is also really interesting to talk to. I’m thankful he did my evaluation.
About Dr. Frankie Preston, PSY.D
- Psychology
- English
- 1639232283
Education & Certifications
- Athens State University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Preston has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Preston accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Preston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Preston. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Preston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Preston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Preston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.