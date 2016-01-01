Frankie Payne, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Frankie Payne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Frankie Payne, NP
Offers telehealth
Frankie Payne, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Garden City, NY. They graduated from Widener University - Master of Science in Nursing and is affiliated with Nassau University Medical Center.
Frankie Payne works at
Ms Family Medicine623 Stewart Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 794-2200Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pmSunday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, Spanish
- 1629435938
- Widener University - Master of Science in Nursing
- Millersville University Bachelors In Nursing
Frankie Payne has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Frankie Payne accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Frankie Payne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Frankie Payne works at
Frankie Payne speaks Spanish.
Frankie Payne has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Frankie Payne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Frankie Payne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Frankie Payne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.