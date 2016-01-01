See All Nurse Practitioners in Garden City, NY
Frankie Payne, NP Icon-share Share Profile

Frankie Payne, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
1 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Frankie Payne, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Garden City, NY. They graduated from Widener University - Master of Science in Nursing and is affiliated with Nassau University Medical Center.

Frankie Payne works at Ms Family Medicine in Garden City, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Rose Peterson, NPP
Rose Peterson, NPP
6 (43)
View Profile
Shonette M Miller Costen, NP
Shonette M Miller Costen, NP
0 (0)
View Profile
Ashley Infranco, AGPCNP
Ashley Infranco, AGPCNP
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Ms Family Medicine
    623 Stewart Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 794-2200
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Nassau University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acid Reflux
Asthma
Chronic Care Management
Acid Reflux
Asthma
Chronic Care Management

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Medical Marijuana Certifications Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Frankie Payne?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Frankie Payne, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Frankie Payne, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Frankie Payne to family and friends

    Frankie Payne's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Frankie Payne

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Frankie Payne, NP.

    About Frankie Payne, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629435938
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Widener University - Master of Science in Nursing
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Millersville University Bachelors In Nursing
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Frankie Payne, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Frankie Payne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Frankie Payne has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Frankie Payne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Frankie Payne works at Ms Family Medicine in Garden City, NY. View the full address on Frankie Payne’s profile.

    Frankie Payne has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Frankie Payne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Frankie Payne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Frankie Payne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Frankie Payne, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.