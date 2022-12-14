Dr. Frank Won, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Won is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Frank Won, OD
Overview
Dr. Frank Won, OD is an Optometrist in Yonkers, NY. They specialize in Optometry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from State University of New York / College of Optometry.
Dr. Won works at
Locations
Yonkers Eye Exam1765 Central Park Ave, Yonkers, NY 10710 Directions (914) 961-1004
Dr. Barri Jones and Associates125 Westchester Ave Ste 3100A, White Plains, NY 10601 Directions (914) 448-4707
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
We've been using him for years for routine exams and eye-disease screenings and feel confident we are in good hands.
About Dr. Frank Won, OD
- Optometry
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285751420
Education & Certifications
- U Hosp/Northport Vamc
- State University of New York / College of Optometry
- Skidmore College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Won has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Won accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Won has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Won works at
Dr. Won speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Won. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Won.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Won, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Won appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.