Dr. Frank Winski, OD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Frank Winski, OD is an Optometrist in Lawrenceville, GA. They graduated from New England College of Optometry and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Hospital.
Locations
Georgia Eye Associates771 Old Norcross Rd Ste 150, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 Directions (770) 995-5408Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Georgia Eye Associates3120 Maple Dr NE Ste 100, Atlanta, GA 30305 Directions (404) 233-3267
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Love Dr Winski!
About Dr. Frank Winski, OD
- Optometry
- English
Education & Certifications
- Omni Eye Services
- New England College of Optometry
- Optometry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Winski has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Winski accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Winski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Winski. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Winski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Winski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Winski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.